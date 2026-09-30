Novo Nordisk Reports New CagriSema Data At EASD 2026

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced new data on its investigational obesity and diabetes drug CagriSema, showing effects on food cravings, eating behavior, organ fat and bone health.

The data were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2026.

In a 52-week fMRI study in adults with overweight or obesity, CagriSema changed brain responses to high-calorie food cues in regions associated with cravings, reward and behavioral control. Treatment also reduced food cravings, hunger, appetite and food-related thoughts, alongside a 22.4% reduction in body weight versus placebo at 52 weeks.

Separately, in the Phase 3a REIMAGINE 1 trial, CagriSema reduced fat in and around the liver and pancreas in adults with type 2 diabetes, alongside a 14.3% reduction in body weight at week 40. A post hoc REIMAGINE 2 analysis showed signs of maintained bone health alongside a 14.2% weight reduction at week 68.

CagriSema is a once-weekly combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide. Novo submitted an obesity NDA to the FDA in December 2025, with a decision expected in Q4 2026.

NVO is trading up 0.93% at $38.67.