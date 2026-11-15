Novo Nordisk Says Wegovy May Help Reduce 'Food Noise' In Adults With Obesity

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) presented new real-world data at ObesityWeek 2026 suggesting that Wegovy (semaglutide) may help reduce "food noise," an emerging obesity-care concept describing persistent, intrusive and unwanted thoughts about food.

The findings came from the SIGNAL and OCTANE studies, which evaluated changes in self-reported food noise among adults with overweight or obesity taking either injectable or oral semaglutide in a real-world telehealth setting.

In the SIGNAL study, which included more than 26,000 treatment-naïve adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related condition, food noise scores declined significantly within the first month of starting injectable semaglutide. The greatest improvements were observed during the first three months and were maintained through six months of treatment.

The OCTANE study found that adults taking oral semaglutide experienced about a 25% reduction in average food noise scores after three months. Most participants (86.4%) reported at least one improvement during treatment, including better-fitting clothes, healthier eating habits, increased physical activity, more energy, improved mood, fewer alcohol cravings and better sleep.

Participants in the OCTANE study identified weight loss, improved physical health and greater confidence in their appearance as their most common treatment goals.

Novo Nordisk said the findings suggest semaglutide may provide benefits beyond weight loss, potentially helping patients better manage food-related thoughts and behaviors.

The company noted that semaglutide injection 2.4 mg and semaglutide tablets 25 mg carry a boxed warning regarding a possible risk of thyroid tumors, including cancer, and should not be used by people with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2.

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