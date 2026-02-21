Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
21.02.2026 02:15:00
Novo Nordisk Stock Investors Just Got Great News From Eli Lilly
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has struggled over the past year, and the company recently hit another setback when it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and even worse guidance for fiscal year 2026. The stock price fell by nearly 15% following these developments.However, there are several things to look forward to for Novo Nordisk. One of them is its recent launch of an oral version of its famous weight loss drug, Wegovy. And regarding this product, Novo Nordisk just got great news from its biggest competitor in the weight loss market: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!