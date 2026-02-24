Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 14:52:07

Novo Nordisk To Cut US List Price For Wegovy, Ozempic And Rybelsus By Up To 50%

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced Tuesday that it will lower the list price or wholesale acquisition cost (WAC), Wegovy (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg and tablets 25 mg, Ozempic (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg, and Rybelsus (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg to $675, effective January 1, 2027.

This represents price reduction of approximately 50% and 35% for Wegovy and Ozempic, respectively, from the current list price. Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus deliver powerful efficacy in addition to offering a broad range of indications unlike other GLP-1s.

The price cut will help more than 100 million people living with obesity and over 35 million people with type 2 diabetes in the United States. It will also address access barriers to these innovative medicines, especially for patients whose out-of-pocket costs are linked to list price.

These changes in list price do not have an impact on direct-to-patient, self-pay prices.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten