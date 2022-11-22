Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
22.11.2022 07:44:35

Novo Nordisk To Invest DKK 5.4 Bln To Expand Existing Facilities In Bagsværd, Denmark

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a Danish healthcare company, announced Tuesday its plans to invest 5.4 billion Danish kroner to expand existing clinical manufacturing facilities in Bagsværd, Denmark. The company also would construct a new plant located in extension of the existing facilities.

The investment project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and will create around 160 new jobs.

The company said its investment would establish additional capacity in R&D for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients or API to supply its global clinical trials. These expansions will provide capacity for developing future oral and injectable product portfolio.

Jesper Bøving, senior vice president, CMC Development, Novo Nordisk, said, "This investment in expanding our clinical API capacity in Bagsværd is an important step to ensure the continuous progress of our development pipeline. Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market, and meet the future demand of our patients."

