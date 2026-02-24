Novo Nordisk, United Laboratories International Announce Positive Topline Data From UBT251 Trial

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), along with The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, Tuesday announced topline results from a Chinese phase 2 trial of UBT251, a drug jointly developed by both companies for the treatment of obesity.

The trial investigated the safety and efficacy of once-weekly injectable 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg doses of UBT251 compared to placebo in Chinese people.

The findings showed that starting from a baseline mean body weight of 92.2 kg, the highest mean weight loss observed for people treated with UBT251 was 19.7 percent compared to 2.0 percent in the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment.

Additionally, all dose groups of UBT251 showed statistically significant improvements relative to placebo on key secondary endpoints, including waist circumference, blood glucose, blood pressure and lipids.

United Biotechnology will present detailed data from the Chinese phase 2 trial at a medical congress later this year. Based on these findings, the company plans to initiate a phase 3 trial in Chinese patients.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has initiated a global phase 1b/2a trial investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of different doses of UBT251 for up to 28 weeks in around 330 people, with topline data expected in 2027.

Also, it plans to initiate a phase 2 trial with UBT251 in people with type 2 diabetes in the second half of 2026.

Currently, NVO is moving down 2.46 percent, to $38.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.