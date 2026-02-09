Novo Nordisk Aktie

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

09.02.2026 20:30:00

Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly: What's the Better Long-Term Investment?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are rivals in the GLP-1 drug market and are behemoths in the healthcare sector, with massive valuations. But these stocks have been going in opposite directions in the past year. While Eli Lilly has been soaring to new heights, Novo has been in a seemingly endless tailspin.It's important to remember, however, that the past doesn't predict the future. Below, I'll look at which of these healthcare stocks may possess more upside from here on out, and which one may be the better long-term investment if you invest today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
