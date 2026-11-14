Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

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14.11.2026 18:12:01

Novo Nordisk vs. Pfizer: Does a Weight Loss or Cancer Focused Pharma Stock Make a Better Buy for 2027?

As the global health landscape shifts toward obesity treatments, investors are weighing the rapid growth of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) against the deep-rooted stability of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to determine the better long-term choice.

Novo Nordisk has become a household name through its dominant position in medications for weight loss and diabetes. Pfizer operates as a diversified biopharmaceutical powerhouse with a massive portfolio of vaccines and medicines. Both companies are at a crossroads, making this a classic match-up between high-growth focus and broad-market value.

Novo Nordisk focuses its business strategy on treating serious chronic diseases, particularly diabetes and obesity. It markets its products in roughly 170 countries and relies on a massive global workforce of nearly 70,000 employees. The company is currently shifting heavily into its GLP-1 portfolio, which serves a rapidly expanding global patient base.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk 37,75 2,79% Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 37,78 2,77% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 12 040,00 -1,95% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 26,19 0,33% Pfizer Inc.

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