Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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14.11.2026 18:12:01
Novo Nordisk vs. Pfizer: Does a Weight Loss or Cancer Focused Pharma Stock Make a Better Buy for 2027?
As the global health landscape shifts toward obesity treatments, investors are weighing the rapid growth of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) against the deep-rooted stability of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to determine the better long-term choice.
Novo Nordisk has become a household name through its dominant position in medications for weight loss and diabetes. Pfizer operates as a diversified biopharmaceutical powerhouse with a massive portfolio of vaccines and medicines. Both companies are at a crossroads, making this a classic match-up between high-growth focus and broad-market value.
Novo Nordisk focuses its business strategy on treating serious chronic diseases, particularly diabetes and obesity. It markets its products in roughly 170 countries and relies on a massive global workforce of nearly 70,000 employees. The company is currently shifting heavily into its GLP-1 portfolio, which serves a rapidly expanding global patient base.
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Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk
|37,75
|2,79%
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|37,78
|2,77%
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|12 040,00
|-1,95%
|Pfizer Inc.
|26,19
|0,33%
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