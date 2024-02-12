|
12.02.2024 15:15:00
Novo Nordisk's Magic Run Continues Even With Increasing Competition
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is having a bit of a moment. If you're unfamiliar with the company by name, you might be more acquainted with commercials for its flagship treatments Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy. Ozempic is probably the most recognized of the bunch as its commercials feature a catchy spin on the 1970s song, "Magic" by Pilot.The popularity of the company's diabetes and obesity medications is downright staggering. Last week, Novo Nordisk reported earnings for its fourth quarter and all of 2023, and investors have been cheering ever since. Despite a brief run-up in the stock, long-term investors have plenty of reasons to remain bullish.Let's dig into the report and assess why Novo Nordisk presents a compelling and lucrative investment opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
