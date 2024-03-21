|
21.03.2024 15:15:00
Novo Nordisk's New Weight Loss Drug Could Be Better Than Ozempic and Wegovy
The stock of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has been a hot buy over the past few years (up 270% in three years), largely due to the success of its diabetes and weight loss drugs.Even if you aren't familiar with the company, you're probably familiar with Ozempic, which has been synonymous with weight loss even though it's approved as a treatment for diabetes. Wegovy is the company's approved weight loss drug, and it has been growing at a scorching rate, with its sales rising by more than 400% last year. And while those two drugs have been exceptional assets for Novo Nordisk, there could be an even more promising one on the horizon for the company: amycretin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!