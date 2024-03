Novo Nordisk's New Weight Loss Drug Could Be Better Than Ozempic and Wegovy

The stock of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has been a hot buy over the past few years (up 270% in three years), largely due to the success of its diabetes and weight loss drugs.Even if you aren't familiar with the company, you're probably familiar with Ozempic, which has been synonymous with weight loss even though it's approved as a treatment for diabetes. Wegovy is the company's approved weight loss drug, and it has been growing at a scorching rate, with its sales rising by more than 400% last year. And while those two drugs have been exceptional assets for Novo Nordisk, there could be an even more promising one on the horizon for the company: amycretin.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel