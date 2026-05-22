Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pill Wins CHMP Recommendation For Approval In EU

(RTTNews) - Friday, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use under the European Medicines Agency has recommended marketing authorisation of Wegovy pill to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction.

The recommendation is backed by findings from the OASIS trial programme and the SELECT trial. The OASIS 4 trial demonstrated that semaglutide 25 mg taken once daily resulted in 16.6% mean weight loss when treatment was adhered to in adult participants with obesity or overweight with one or more comorbidities. Meanwhile, data from SELECT showed that Wegovy reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

"We look forward to bringing this innovative medicine to the first markets outside the US in the second half of 2026," said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk.

Currently, NVO is trading at $44.81, up 0.96 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.