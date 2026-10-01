Novo Nordisk Aktie

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WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

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01.10.2026 18:16:11

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Reduces Liver Fat In Obesity Without Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced a post hoc analysis of data from a STEP UP trial, showing that Wegovy reduced liver fat in adults with obesity without diabetes.

The post hoc explorative analysis pooled 1,919 adults across STEP UP and STEP UP T2D, of whom 1,312 received semaglutide 7.2 mg, 304 received semaglutide 2.4 mg, and 303 received placebo.

The findings revealed that the change in percentage of liver fat, determined by magnetic resonance imaging, showed that mean liver fat in the group taking semaglutide declined from 8.8% at baseline to 3.1% at week 72.

In addition, the analysis showed that 26 participants entered the trials with liver fat above 5%, and 88.5% of them reached the below-5% threshold by week 72, bringing their liver fat to normal levels.

"These findings help us look beyond the number on the scale and better understand the quality of the weight loss seen with semaglutide", said Filip Knop, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Novo.

NVO was trading at $37.49, down 1.10 percent on the NYSE.

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