Novocure Announces Creation of U.S. CNS Cancers Franchise Intended to Renew Focus on Growth in Glioblastoma Business

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the creation of its U.S. CNS (central nervous system) Cancers Franchise. This new organization will add resources, streamline decision-making and improve coordination across Novocure’s U.S. CNS business, and is intended to renew focus on growth in Novocure’s glioblastoma (GBM) business.

Frank Leonard, who served as Novocure’s Chief Development Officer since 2020, is named President, CNS Cancers U.S., effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Leonard will be responsible for the entirety of the U.S. CNS business including U.S. GBM Sales and Marketing, Regional Marketing, Learning & Development, Maxpoint, Government Affairs and U.S. CNS Medical teams. Pritesh Shah, Novocure’s Chief Commercial Officer, will retain responsibility for global commercial strategy and brand management, the EMEA and APAC regions and future indications.

"I am very pleased with the creation of the U.S. CNS Cancers Franchise, specifically focused on delivering Tumor Treating Fields therapy to additional GBM patients,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. "Frank has been a tremendously successful business leader throughout his tenure at Novocure, always driving teams to produce impactful results. I look forward to Frank’s dedicated focus on GBM and CNS cancers and to our company’s continued pursuit of extending survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. NovoCure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

