Novocure Hosts U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Company’s Portsmouth Facility

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (NH) joined members of Novocure’s leadership team to tour the company’s U.S. headquarters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and learn more about Novocure’s groundbreaking work to extend patient survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Following the tour, Sen. Hassan met with NovoCure employees to answer questions and provide an update on her work in Washington. In her remarks, Sen. Hassan spoke about the importance of expanding patient access to innovative medical technologies as well as Novocure’s impact as an innovative job creator in New Hampshire.

"It was great visiting Novocure to learn more about the innovative work being done here for the health and well-being of Granite Staters and Americans,” said Sen. Hassan. "I am focused on working across the aisle in order to improve our health care services and technology so that companies like Novocure can continue their critical work. I appreciated the opportunity to speak with Novocure and their staff about how we can keep working together to strengthen health care and support innovative technology to improve health care outcomes.”

"We thank Sen. Hassan for her continued leadership and dedication to ensuring that patients are afforded timely access to the most revolutionary cancer-treating therapies on the market,” said Bill Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "Novocure is proud to have Sen. Hassan representing New Hampshire on Capitol Hill, where she continues to champion the needs of patients everywhere. We were honored to host Sen. Hassan here to share more about Novocure’s patient-forward culture of growth and our commitment to bringing more high-quality jobs to the Granite State. We look forward to having her back in Portsmouth for another visit soon.”

About Novocure:

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005449/en/