NovoCure Aktie

NovoCure ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A140ML / ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48

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09.11.2026 13:33:53

Novocure Receives FDA Not Approvable Letter For Optune Mya In Brain Metastases; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Not Approvable Letter for its Premarket Approval (PMA) application for Optune Mya, intended to treat adults with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer following stereotactic radiation.

The FDA cited uncertainty about the degree of clinical benefit but raised no concerns regarding the therapy's safety profile.

Novocure is evaluating the agency's feedback and plans to meet with the FDA to discuss potential paths toward approval that may not require additional clinical studies.

However, there is no guarantee that the application will ultimately be approved.

NVCR closed at $13.28, down 1.99%.

In premarket trading, shares were down 2.11% at $13.00.

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NovoCure Limited 11,51 -3,16% NovoCure Limited

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