28.07.2022 13:00:00
Novocure Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. NovoCure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).
"The second quarter was a period of solid progress, further solidifying the fundamentals of our business,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "We generated $141 million in net revenues in the quarter, released promising data from our gastric cancer pilot study, announced a new pivotal trial collaboration with Merck, and advanced our late-stage clinical studies. The future is bright for Novocure, and we are hopeful our progress will enable us to treat many more cancer patients in the near future.”
"Novocure is entering a transformational period,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. "In the next 18 months, we expect to reach a number of clinical and product development milestones, including data releases from multiple pivotal trials and the limited release of our new flex arrays. We are eager to continue exploring the potential of our platform therapy, and I would like to thank my Novocure colleagues for their passion and determination in advancing the science and adoption of Tumor Treating Fields.”
Financial updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022:
- Total net revenues for the quarter were $140.9 million, an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2021.
- The United States, EMEA and Japan contributed $108.2 million, $18.5 million, and $8.3 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively.
- German revenue was impacted by a reduction in German active patient numbers and approval rates as a result of updated coverage criteria.
- Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $5.9 million.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 80%.
- Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $57.1 million, an increase of 13% from the same period in 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $44.7 million, an increase of 31% compared to the same period in 2021. This reflects increased investments in early commercial and market access capabilities.
- General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $31.7 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2021.
- Net loss for the quarter was $24.0 million with loss per share of $0.23.
- Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $7.3 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $948.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Operational updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022:
- As of June 30, 2022, there were 3,454 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,229, 879 and 346 active patients, respectively.
- 1,383 prescriptions were received in the quarter. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 954, 334 and 95 prescriptions, respectively.
Quarterly updates and achievements:
- Today, we are announcing that top-line data from the LUNAR pivotal study will be distributed in early Q1 2023 versus the final week of 2022 to ensure optimal visibility and timing for all audiences. Our clinical operations and data collection efforts remain on track.
- In May 2022, we entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., ("MSD") to conduct a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of TTFields concomitant with pembrolizumab and maintenance temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM. We intend to engage the FDA in pre-submission discussions in the near-term regarding the parameters of the KEYNOTE D58 trial protocol design.
- In June 2022, we announced results of the phase 2 pilot EF-31 study evaluating the use of TTFields together with standard-of-care (chemotherapy alone or in combination with trastuzumab for HER2-positive patients) as first-line treatment for gastric cancer. Initial analysis was conducted with a median follow-up period of 8.6 months. The primary endpoint, confirmed objective response rate, was 50%. Median progression-free survival was 7.8 months. Duration of response was 10.3 months. Median overall survival had not yet been reached with a one-year survival rate of 72%. We look forward to further exploration of these potential benefits as we look ahead to a randomized phase 3 clinical study.
- In June 2022, we announced the first patient has been enrolled in the phase 2 pilot KEYNOTE B36 study, conducted in collaboration with MSD. KEYNOTE B36 is designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of TTFields together with pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic intrathoracic NSCLC that expresses PD-L1.
Anticipated clinical milestones:
- Data from phase 2 pilot EF-33 study with high-intensity arrays in recurrent GBM (2022)
- Last patient enrollment in phase 3 pivotal METIS study in brain metastases (2022)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR study in NSCLC (early Q1 2023)
- Last patient enrollment in phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2023)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 study in recurrent ovarian cancer (2023)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS study in brain metastases (2023)
- Data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2024)
Conference call details
Novocure will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 8 a.m. EDT today, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by using the following registration link, and dial-in details will be provided.
The webcast, earnings slides presented during the webcast and the corporate presentation can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Novocure
Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.
Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
USD in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Net revenues
$
140,866
$
133,517
$
278,413
$
268,212
$
535,031
Cost of revenues
28,503
28,599
56,230
54,984
114,877
Gross profit
112,363
104,918
222,183
213,228
420,154
Operating costs and expenses:
Research, development and clinical studies
57,075
50,315
99,309
96,231
201,303
Sales and marketing
44,750
34,138
82,634
65,495
137,057
General and administrative
31,666
32,760
62,174
63,885
126,127
Total operating costs and expenses
133,491
117,213
244,117
225,611
464,487
Operating income (loss)
(21,128)
(12,295)
(21,934)
(12,383)
(44,333)
Financial expenses (income), net
2,228
940
3,937
3,586
7,742
Income (loss) before income taxes
(23,356)
(13,235)
(25,871)
(15,969)
(52,075)
Income taxes
652
1,406
2,784
2,800
6,276
Net income (loss)
$
(24,008)
$
(14,641)
$
(28,655)
$
(18,769)
$
(58,351)
Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(0.23)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.56)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
104,627,789
103,484,866
104,408,164
103,061,557
103,433,274
Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(0.23)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.56)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
104,627,789
103,484,866
104,408,164
103,061,557
103,433,274
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
June 30,
December 31, 2021
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
367,014
$
208,802
Short-term investments
581,503
728,898
Restricted cash
749
807
Trade receivables, net
97,563
93,567
Receivables and prepaid expenses
18,195
17,025
Inventories
29,531
24,427
Total current assets
1,094,555
1,073,526
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
26,561
22,693
Field equipment, net
12,377
12,923
Right-of-use assets
18,281
18,267
Other long-term assets
10,898
12,086
Total long-term assets
68,117
65,969
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,162,672
$
1,139,495
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
June 30,
December 31, 2021
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
79,910
$
72,600
Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses
55,489
70,002
Total current liabilities
135,399
142,602
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, net
563,846
562,216
Deferred revenue
4,541
6,477
Long-term leases
13,377
12,997
Employee benefit liabilities
3,598
4,543
Other long-term liabilities
239
166
Total long-term liabilities
585,601
586,399
TOTAL LIABILITIES
721,000
729,001
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital -
Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding:
104,727,685 shares and 103,971,263 shares at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,158,348
1,099,589
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,095)
(3,169)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(714,581)
(685,926)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
441,672
410,494
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,162,672
$
1,139,495
Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation
USD in thousands
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net income (loss)
$
(24,008)
$
(14,641)
64 %
$
(28,655)
$
(18,769)
53 %
Add: Income tax
652
1,406
(54) %
2,784
2,800
(1) %
Add: Financial expenses (income), net
2,228
940
137 %
3,937
3,586
10 %
Add: Depreciation and amortization
2,654
2,480
7 %
|
|
5,264
|
|
|
4,850
|
|
9 %
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(18,474)
|
|
$
|
(9,815)
|
|
88 %
|
|
$
|
(16,670)
|
|
$
|
(7,533)
|
|
121 %
|
Add: Share-based compensation
|
|
25,823
|
|
|
27,881
|
|
(7) %
|
|
|
50,868
|
|
|
46,744
|
|
9 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
7,349
|
|
$
|
18,066
|
|
(59) %
|
|
$
|
34,198
|
|
$
|
39,211
|
|
(13) %
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005226/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NovoCure Limitedmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.22
|Novocure (NVCR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: NovoCure zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NovoCure legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.06.22
|Why Novocure Stock Is Plunging This Week (MotleyFool)
|
28.04.22
|Novocure (NVCR) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: NovoCure präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)