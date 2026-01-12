NovoCure Aktie

WKN DE: A140ML / ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48

12.01.2026 13:39:53

NovoCure Revenues Rise In Q4, FY25; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR), a Swiss medical devices and oncology company, Monday reported higher revenues in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, NovoCure shares were gaining 3 percent, trading at $14.78.

Frank Leonard, CEO, Novocure, said, "Novocure exits 2025 having achieved record annual revenue, providing the financial strength to execute on the exciting growth opportunities we have in 2026. We have built the team and capabilities to support multiple product launches in the coming year while ensuring the company is on a clear path to profitability."

In the quarter, total preliminary net revenues were $174.4 million, an increase of 8 percent from the same period last year. The U.S. market recorded $101.6 million revenues, while Germany, France and Japan contributed $21.6 million, $20.5 million and $10.2 million in net revenue, respectively. Other active markets recorded $15.8 million revenues.

Revenue in Greater China from NovoCure's partnership with Zai Lab totaled $4.6 million.

In fiscal 2025, total preliminary net revenues were $655.4 million, an increase of 8 percent compared to the prior year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, NovoCure said it intends to stop reporting new prescriptions received in indications which have been commercially available for more than one year. Novocure will continue to report active patients on therapy segmented by product and material market.

NovoCure Limited

NovoCure Limited

