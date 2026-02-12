NovoCure Aktie

NovoCure für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A140ML / ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48

12.02.2026 16:32:42

NovoCure Shares Surge 34% Over FDA Approval For Optune Pax

(RTTNews) - Stock of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is rising about 34 percent during Thursday morning trading following the U.S. FDA approval of Optune Pax for adult patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

The company's shares are currently trading at $14.17 on the Nasdaq, up 34.73 percent. The stock opened at $13.34 and has climbed as high as $14.96 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $9.82 to $22.95.

The approval was based on the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and delayed pain progression compared to chemotherapy alone.

