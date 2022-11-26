|
26.11.2022 11:50:00
Novocure Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Many companies like to claim that they have revolutionary, game-changing products. Few live up to the hype.Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) could be an exception. Its tumor-treating fields (TTFields) therapy uses electrical signals to disrupt the division of tumor cells.But just because a company has a potentially game-changing product doesn't mean that its stock is necessarily a great pick. There are other factors to consider. Is Novocure stock a buy right now? Here are the bull and bear cases.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
