Novocure’s General Counsel Resigns After 10 Years of Service

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that Todd Longsworth, General Counsel, has resigned. Mr. Longsworth’s last day as General Counsel will be March 31. He will stay onboard as a Senior Legal Advisor over the next year to ensure a seamless transition of his responsibilities to his successor.

Mr. Longsworth joined NovoCure 10 years ago and helped to build Novocure into a global oncology company. He led the legal preparation and filings as Novocure transitioned from a private company to a public company in 2015, and created the legal infrastructure to support a public company. He also played a lead role in the financing that was completed in 2020, which was essential to Novocure’s future growth plans.

"Todd’s work was foundational in Novocure becoming the company we are today,” said Novocure’s CEO Asaf Danziger. "The daily contributions of Todd and his team have helped us to treat more than 22,000 patients globally. We are very grateful to Todd for his leadership and will miss working with him.”

Barak Ben Arye, currently Novocure’s Vice President, EMEA Counsel, has been appointed to General Counsel, effective April 1. Mr. Ben Arye has been with Novocure since 2018. Before joining Novocure as an employee, he was the CEO of Gaash Business and Agriculture, Cooperative Society Ltd. from 2014 through 2018. Prior to his time at Gaash, Mr. Ben Arye worked for over eight years in private practice. During his time in private practice, Mr. Ben Arye worked closely with Novocure’s executive team.

"We thank Todd for his commitment and contributions to the growth and success of Novocure,” said Novocure Executive Chairman William Doyle. "We wish Todd the best in his next chapter both personally and professionally.”

"We also congratulate Barak on his new role as General Counsel,” Mr. Doyle continued. "We have great trust in his ability to lead our Legal organization. We wish Barak tremendous success in this role and look forward to his continued contributions to the success of our mission as we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. Fundamental scientific research on TTFields extends across more than two decades and, in all preclinical research to date, TTFields have demonstrated a consistent anti-mitotic effect. TTFields therapy is intended principally for use together with other standard-of-care cancer treatments. There is a growing body of evidence that supports TTFields’ broad applicability with certain other cancer therapies, including radiation therapy, certain chemotherapies and certain immunotherapies. In clinical research and commercial experience to date, TTFields therapy has exhibited no systemic toxicity, with mild to moderate skin irritation being the most common side effect. The TTFields global development program includes a network of preclinical collaborators and a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including four phase 3 pivotal trials in a variety of tumor types. To date, more than 22,000 patients have been treated with TTFields therapy.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

