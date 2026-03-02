NovoCure Aktie

NovoCure

WKN DE: A140ML / ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48

02.03.2026 13:47:30

NovoCure's Optune Lua Secures Japan Health Ministry's Reimbursement Approval For NSCLC Patients

(RTTNews) - NovoCure Limited (NVCR), Monday announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved reimbursement for Optune Lua, authorized for use in adult patients with unresectable advanced/recurrent non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

Optune Lua is a wearable, portable medical device that produces alternating electric fields known as Tumor Treating Fields, which exerts physical forces on the electrically charged components of dividing cancer cells, resulting in cancer cell death.

The reimbursement, through the country's National Health Insurance coverage, provides patients with advanced NSCLC access to Optune Lua as a treatment option at qualified health centers.

In the pre-market hours, NVCR is trading at $13.46, down 1.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

