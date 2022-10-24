NovoEd to Share Latest Corporate Learning Insights and Innovative Product Features at DevLearn 2022

Join the Social and Collaborative Learning Platform Designed for Deep Capability Building for the Hybrid Workforce Live in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, will have a high-profile presence at the DevLearn 2022 Conference & Expo. This annual gathering of learning and development professionals shaping the future of learning technologies is set for Oct. 26-28, 2022, at the Mirage Las Vegas.









NovoEd will host a series of engaging events to spark discussion around the developing importance of strategic capability building within organizations. The conversation will center around the recent release of The Future of Corporate Academies: Capability Training Becomes a Business Priority , a survey of 515 learning leaders at large corporations headquartered in North America and Europe conducted by NovoEd and global HR research and membership firm Executive Networks.







WHEN: On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:45 and 7:15 p.m, NovoEd will welcome DevLearn attendees to its High Roller Launch Party. This exclusive networking event will take place at the LINQ Las Vegas aboard one of the highest Ferris wheel rides in the world (please contact us to request an invitation).









Throughout the Conference & Expo, NovoEd will have a compelling presence on the show floor in Booth 521 at the Mirage Events Center for DevLearn attendees to participate in demos, fireside chats, and on-floor private meetings to deeply engage with the NovoEd platform. The NovoEd team will also celebrate this year's release of the Learning Journeys product capability with a surprise experiential activation on the trade show floor at 2:30 p.m. each day of the conference.









NovoEd is a proud sponsor of the DevLearn 2022 Conference & Expo. To learn more and RSVP for these exclusive events, visit the NovoEd DevLearn dedicated site.







WHERE: Booth 521, Mirage Events Center, 3610 S Sammy Davis Jr. Dr, Las Vegas







