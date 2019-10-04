Novogradac Announces 2019 Community Development QLICIs of the Year Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits today announced the winners of the 2019 Community Development QLICIs of the Year Awards. The awards recognize community development entities (CDEs) that made exceptional qualified low-income community investments (QLICIs) in the past year. Eligible QLICIs in the 2019 round had funding transactions that closed between June 14, 2018, and June 13, 2019. The awards will be presented Oct. 17 at the Novogradac 2019 New Markets Tax Credit Fall Conference in Austin, Texas.

"As Congress considers extending the new markets tax credit past the current allocation round, the QLICIs of the Year Awards program serves as an important reminder of how crucial this tax incentive is in driving private capital to benefit low-income communities," said Brad Elphick, CPA, conference chairman and Novogradac partner. "We're looking forward to honoring our 2019 winners and showcasing the amazing work they've done."

Awardees were recognized in the following five categories:

Operating Business

QLICI: Flex-N-Gate Detroit

CDEs: Stonehenge Capital, DV Community Investment, HEDC/National Development Council, National New Markets Fund/Strategic Development Solutions and Wells Fargo Community Development

Non-Metro

QLICI: John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA Inc.

CDEs: Cinnaire and Mid-City Community CDE

Metro

QLICI: The Franklin School

CDE: The Innovate Fund LLC

Small Business

QLICI: InBedCo

CDE: Stonehenge Capital

Real Estate

QLICI: Pullman Community Center NFP

CDEs: Citibank, National Community Investment Fund and U.S. Bank Community Development Entity

Additional details about the awards winners and information on how to nominate a development for the next round of awards can be found at http://www.novoco.com/events/awards.

