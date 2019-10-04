|
04.10.2019 21:30:00
Novogradac Announces 2019 Community Development QLICIs of the Year Awards
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits today announced the winners of the 2019 Community Development QLICIs of the Year Awards. The awards recognize community development entities (CDEs) that made exceptional qualified low-income community investments (QLICIs) in the past year. Eligible QLICIs in the 2019 round had funding transactions that closed between June 14, 2018, and June 13, 2019. The awards will be presented Oct. 17 at the Novogradac 2019 New Markets Tax Credit Fall Conference in Austin, Texas.
"As Congress considers extending the new markets tax credit past the current allocation round, the QLICIs of the Year Awards program serves as an important reminder of how crucial this tax incentive is in driving private capital to benefit low-income communities," said Brad Elphick, CPA, conference chairman and Novogradac partner. "We're looking forward to honoring our 2019 winners and showcasing the amazing work they've done."
Awardees were recognized in the following five categories:
Operating Business
QLICI: Flex-N-Gate Detroit
CDEs: Stonehenge Capital, DV Community Investment, HEDC/National Development Council, National New Markets Fund/Strategic Development Solutions and Wells Fargo Community Development
Non-Metro
QLICI: John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA Inc.
CDEs: Cinnaire and Mid-City Community CDE
Metro
QLICI: The Franklin School
CDE: The Innovate Fund LLC
Small Business
QLICI: InBedCo
CDE: Stonehenge Capital
Real Estate
QLICI: Pullman Community Center NFP
CDEs: Citibank, National Community Investment Fund and U.S. Bank Community Development Entity
Additional details about the awards winners and information on how to nominate a development for the next round of awards can be found at http://www.novoco.com/events/awards.
About Novogradac
Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 600 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, opportunity zones, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.
SOURCE Novogradac
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt wieder über 12.000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag schlussendlich höher. In Deutschland konnte der DAX ebenfalls zulegen. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für etwas Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.