Novolipetsk Steel: Automatic conversion notice

18.08.2022 16:00:06

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
18-Aug-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

18 August 2022

Automatic conversion notice

In accordance with Paragraph 13 of Article 4 of Federal Law N 319 FZ of 14 July 2022 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, on 18 August 2022 PAO NLMK submitted a notice to AO Raiffeisenbank, which services the depositary account of the depositary programme, stating the circumstances that necessitate the performance of actions that shall facilitate receipt by the depositary receipt holders of the corresponding amount of shares (automatic conversion).

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Groups steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Companys steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMKs ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker NLMK) and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker NLMK:LI). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK Group, please visit our website.
 

Investor relations contact:
Dmitriy Kolomytsyn, CFA
+7 (495) 504 0 504
ir@nlmk.com		 Media relations contact:
Maria Simonova
+7 (915) 322 62 25
simonova_mn@nlmk.com

