Novolipetsk Steel: Automatic conversion notice

18 August 2022

In accordance with Paragraph 13 of Article 4 of Federal Law N 319 FZ of 14 July 2022 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, on 18 August 2022 PAO NLMK submitted a notice to AO Raiffeisenbank, which services the depositary account of the depositary programme, stating the circumstances that necessitate the performance of actions that shall facilitate receipt by the depositary receipt holders of the corresponding amount of shares (automatic conversion).

