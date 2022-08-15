Novolipetsk Steel: LAUNCH OF NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Press release

15 August 2022

LAUNCH OF NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) highlights the announcement made by Steel Funding D.A.C. (the Issuer) on 12 August 2022 on the launch of consent solicitation processes (the Consent Solicitations) for each of its outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 4.50 per cent. loan participation notes due 2023 (2023 Notes), U.S.$500,000,000 4.00 per cent. loan participation notes due 2024 (2024 Notes), U.S.$500,000,000 4.70 per cent. loan participation notes due 2026 (2026 USD Notes) and EUR500,000,000 1.45 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (2026 EUR Notes, and together with 2023 Notes, 2023 Notes and 2026 USD Notes, the Notes).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have meanings given to them in the relevant Issuers Consent Solicitation Memoranda dated 12 August 2022 (each, a Memorandum). Copies of each Memorandum and certain other documents related to the Consent Solicitations (the Consent Documents) can be obtained by registering on the Consent Solicitations Website at https://www.i2capmark.com/event-details/69/Holder/nlmk-steel-funding-dac-consent-solicitation.

Details of Notes in respect of which consent of Noteholders is sought

Description of the Notes Common code / CUSIP ISIN Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 4.50 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2023 140577561 (Reg S Common code) 098266844 (Rule 144A Common code) 85812PAC7 (CUSIP) XS1405775617 (Reg S) US85812PAC77 (Rule 144A) U.S.$433,609,000 U.S.$500,000,000 4.00 per cent. loan participation notes due 2024 157795317 (Reg S Common code) 111731209 (Rule 144A Common code) 85812RAA7 (CUSIP) XS1577953174 (Reg S) US85812RAA77 (Rule 144A) U.S.$295,823,000 U.S.$500,000,000 4.70 per cent. loan participation notes due 2026 184343533 (Reg S Common code) 85812RAB5 (CUSIP) XS1843435337 (Reg S) US85812RAB50 (Rule 144A) U.S.$500,000,000 EUR500,000,000 1.45 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2026 234692275 (Reg S Common code) 234692291 (Rule 144A Common code) XS2346922755 (Reg S) XS2346922912 (Rule 144A) EUR500,000,000

Outline of proposals

Amendments to Note documents proposed by the Issuer, among other matters, seek to enable NLMK to make direct payments to the holders of the Notes in Russian depositaries, waive payments under the notes held by NLMK or other members of its group and cancel Notes held by the group without the need to deliver them to the Registrar (which delivery is currently in many instances impossible if the Notes are held with a Russian depositary). Other amendments are more technical and are aimed at ensuring that the Issuer is able to operate and service its debt if certain services cease to be available to it or if it or NLMK is unable to make payments in the currency of the Notes.

Additionally, in order to have more time to implement the above proposals before the due dates for interest payments under certain Notes, by way of separate resolutions, the Issuer is seeking from the holders of 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes and 2026 USD Notes a consent to waive any breaches of Note documentation resulting from the Issuers failure to pay interest on the relevant Notes on or before 31 December 2022.

Expected Timetable for Consent Solicitations

Commencement of the Consent Solicitations 12 August 2022.

Record Date for the Meetings 23 August 2022.

Voting Deadline for 2024 Notes and 2026 USD Notes 1 September 2022 (4:00 p.m. (London time)).

Voting Deadline for 2023 Notes and 2026 EUR Notes 7 September 2022 (4:00 p.m. (London time)).

Meetings for 2024 Notes and 2026 USD Notes 3 September 2022 (4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. (London time), respectively).

Meetings for 2023 Notes and 2026 EUR Notes 9 September 2022 (4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. (London time), respectively).

The above timeline is indicative and may change.

Participation in Consent Solicitations

To participate in the relevant Consent Solicitation, a Noteholder should deliver a valid Voting Instruction to the Information and Tabulation Agent by no later than the Voting Deadline. Only Noteholders that are not Sanctions Restricted Persons and who hold the relevant Notes as of the Record Date may submit a Voting Instruction.

Quorum and approval

The quorum required for an Extraordinary Resolution to be considered at a Meeting will be one or more persons holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing not less than two-thirds of the principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding (or one-half of it should the Meeting be adjourned). Affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of such quorum will be required to approve the proposals contained in the Extraordinary Resolutions. Such proposals, if approved by a Meeting, will be binding on all the Noteholders, whether or not present at the Meeting or voting in favor of the proposals.

No consent fee is payable in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

Announcements, documents and queries

Announcements in connection with the Consent Solicitations will be disclosed by the Issuer on the website of the Euronext Dublin. Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases, as well as certain documents related to Consent Solicitations are available upon registration on the Consent Solicitations Website https://www.i2capmark.com/event-details/69/Holder/nlmk-steel-funding-dac-consent-solicitation.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitations should be directed to i2 Capital Markets (Information and Tabulation Agent) at nlmkconsent@i2capmark.com and at +44 203 633 1212.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitations may also be directed to the Corporate finance and IR department of NLMK Group at ir@nlmk.com and at +7 495 504 0 504 (ext. 227).

