Novolipetsk Steel: NLMK GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION

Press release

27 September 2022

NLMK GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK, the Borrower) hereby announces the results of the meetings held on 26 September 2022 (the Adjourned Meeting) for each of the outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.45 per cent. loan participation notes due 2026 (2026 EUR Notes) issued by Steel Funding D.A.C. (the Issuer) for the sole purpose of financing a loan to the Borrower.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum for the 2026 EUR Notes dated 12 August 2022 (as amended from time to time).

Results of the Meeting

Description of the Notes ISIN Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding Outcome of Meeting Amendment Extraordinary Resolution Waiver Extraordinary Resolution EUR 500,000,000 1.45 per cent. Loan participation notes due 2026 XS2346922755 (Reg S) XS2346922912 (Rule 144A) EUR 500.000m Passed Passed

2026 EUR Notes

By passing the Amendment Extraordinary Resolution, the holders of the 2026 EUR Notes approved the Amendment Documents relating to 2026 EUR Notes, including, modifications to the Trust Deed, the Conditions, the Paying Agency Agreement, the Loan Agreement and Global Certificates. By passing the Waiver Extraordinary Resolution, the holders of the 2026 EUR Notes approved a waiver of any breaches by the Issuer and NLMK resulting from the non-payment of interest on the 2026 EUR Notes and the corresponding amount of interest under the Loan Agreement until 31 December 2022 (inclusive).

Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent or Investor Relations department for further information:

i2 Capital Markets Ltd.

128 City Road

London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom

Email: nlmkconsent@i2capmark.com, Phone: +44 203 633 1212

IR department

40, Bolshaya Ordynka Str., Bldg. 3

Moscow, 119017, Russia

Email: ir@nlmk.com



