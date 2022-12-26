|
26.12.2022 09:00:04
Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares
|
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
Press release
26 December 2022
Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares
As previously reported, on 19 December 2022 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas announced the termination of the Regulation S and Rule 144A Deposit Agreements in respect of the Global Depositary Shares (ISIN numbers: US67011E1055 and US67011E2046) (the GDSs) representing ordinary shares of NLMK, dated 24 March 2005 (as amended) (together, the Deposit Agreements) on 18 January 2023 (the Termination Date).
NLMK believes that, starting from the Termination Date, the GDSs will no longer be suitable for listing on London Stock Exchange and their listing will need to be cancelled. NLMK has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange accordingly and expects that the listing of the GDSs will be cancelled with effect from the Termination Date.
NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.
NLMK Groups steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.
NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Companys steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.
NLMKs ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.
For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.
|ISIN:
|US67011E2046
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|NLMK
|LEI Code:
|213800913TPW32I84456
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|211144
|EQS News ID:
|1521425
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novolipetsk Iron & Steel Works OJSC COShs Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|Novolipetsk Steel: Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme (EQS Group)
|
28.11.22
|Novolipetsk Steel: Update regarding the coupon payment for the Eurobonds due 2024 (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|Novolipetsk Steel: Q3 & 9M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
16.10.22
|Ausblick: Novolipetsk Iron Steel Works gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novolipetsk Iron Steel Works verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.09.22
|Novolipetsk Steel: NLMK GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|NLMK GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Novolipetsk Iron & Steel Works OJSC COShs Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendierte höher.