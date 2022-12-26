Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

Press release

26 December 2022

Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

As previously reported, on 19 December 2022 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas announced the termination of the Regulation S and Rule 144A Deposit Agreements in respect of the Global Depositary Shares (ISIN numbers: US67011E1055 and US67011E2046) (the GDSs) representing ordinary shares of NLMK, dated 24 March 2005 (as amended) (together, the Deposit Agreements) on 18 January 2023 (the Termination Date).

NLMK believes that, starting from the Termination Date, the GDSs will no longer be suitable for listing on London Stock Exchange and their listing will need to be cancelled. NLMK has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange accordingly and expects that the listing of the GDSs will be cancelled with effect from the Termination Date.

