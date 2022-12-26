26.12.2022 09:00:04

Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

26-Dec-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

26 December 2022

Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

As previously reported, on 19 December 2022 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas announced the termination of the Regulation S and Rule 144A Deposit Agreements in respect of the Global Depositary Shares (ISIN numbers: US67011E1055 and US67011E2046) (the GDSs) representing ordinary shares of NLMK, dated 24 March 2005 (as amended) (together, the Deposit Agreements) on 18 January 2023 (the Termination Date).

NLMK believes that, starting from the Termination Date, the GDSs will no longer be suitable for listing on London Stock Exchange and their listing will need to be cancelled. NLMK has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange accordingly and expects that the listing of the GDSs will be cancelled with effect from the Termination Date. 

IR contact info:
Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA
+7 (495) 504 0504
ir@nlmk.com		 Media contact info:
Maria Simonova
+7 (915) 322 62 25
simonova_mn@nlmk.com


About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Groups steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Companys steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMKs ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.
ISIN: US67011E2046
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NLMK
LEI Code: 213800913TPW32I84456
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 211144
EQS News ID: 1521425

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521425&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

