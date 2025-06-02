Novozymes A-S Aktie

WKN DE: A1JP9Y / ISIN: DK0060336014

WKN DE: A1JP9Y / ISIN: DK0060336014

02.06.2025 13:05:24

Novonesis completes acquisition of dsm-firmenichs’s share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance

Novonesis has successfully completed the acquisition of dsm-firmenich’s share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance following the satisfaction of all closing conditions. The acquisition was initially announced on February 11, 2025 (announcement No 2).

Please read the full announcement in PDF.

Attachment


