Novozymes A-S Aktie
WKN DE: A1JP9Y / ISIN: DK0060336014
|
02.06.2025 13:05:24
Novonesis completes acquisition of dsm-firmenichs’s share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance
Novonesis has successfully completed the acquisition of dsm-firmenich’s share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance following the satisfaction of all closing conditions. The acquisition was initially announced on February 11, 2025 (announcement No 2).
