NOVOS FiBER selects Hexatronic as strategic supplier for complete FTTH deployment in the US

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has been selected by NOVOS FiBER as a strategic partner for the US market. The agreement will run over an initial three-year period and is expected to generate sales of approximately SEK 400 million.

The strategic partner agreement covers the end-to-end Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) solution and includes site support and training for NOVOS FiBER, their design engineering firms and installers. Hexatronic has been supplying materials to NOVOS FiBER for their projects in Texas, since the fourth quarter 2023. NOVOS FiBER is preparing to ramp up deployments in the second half of 2024.

"We are delighted to have become a strategic supplier to Novos Fiber. This partnership is a testament to the strength of our FTTH complete system solution, which is a cost effective, fast to market deployment method that provides capacity and flexibility to build as you grow for our customers,” said Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

"We selected Hexatronic based on their value proposition, flexible and cost effective network architecture and ability to meet our aggressive timelines,” said Andrew Snead, CEO of NOVOS FiBER."

About Novos Fiber

NOVOS FiBER is a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider focused on providing affordable, reliable high-speed fiber internet to customers, especially those in previously lacking internet regions. NOVOS FiBER is the customer-centric brand of Flying Bull Internet, founded by Andrew Snead and Melker Sandberg in 2022 and funded by InLight Capital, a Sugar Land based private investment firm. Novos Fiber is based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

