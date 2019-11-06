NOVU Aesthetics' regional branding is recognised by the Singapore Prestige Brand Award; gets named in SPBA's Hall of Fame with fourth win

NOVU Aesthetics, a subsidiary of Novena Global Lifecare, has achieved the Regional Brands accolade this year; adding to its Regional Brands wins in 2018 (winner and overall winner) and Promising Brands win in 2017

Its fourth win will see it joining 30 other elite Singapore brands – out of over 470 brands which have won SPBA mentions – in the Award's Hall of Fame established in 2007

brands – out of over 470 brands which have won SPBA mentions – in the Award's Hall of Fame established in 2007 With the latest achievement, NOVU is the only medical aesthetics brand in the SPBA's Hall of Fame members

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVU Medical Aesthetic Clinic ("NOVU"), a trailblazing medical aesthetics brand that disrupted convention to deliver fast, effective and affordable skincare solutions for everyone, gets its regional expansion lauded by the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises through its Singapore Prestige Brand Award 2019.

NOVU is the flagship brand of Novena Global Lifecare's network of over 250 clinics in 20 cities. NOVU's latest and fourth win ushers it into the SPBA's Hall of Fame, which is reserved for outstanding local brands that have won multiple SPBA accolades.

"It's truly an honour to be inducted into SPBA's Hall of Fame as it is a recognition of our branding," says Lee Chai Hoon, NOVU's Assistant Managing Director. "Our unique business proposition of bringing fast, effective and affordable skincare solutions to everyone, coupled with the NOVU vibrant brand personality, are key driving factors in our successful expansion overseas."

The Awards, which recognises and honours Singapore brands that have been developed and managed effectively through various branding initiatives, was inaugurated by the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME) and Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao in 2002.

NOVU joins but 30 – out of a total of 473 past award winners in 18 years – in the SPBA's Hall of Fame established 12 years ago. This year, it is a winner in the Regional Brands category. NOVU was a winner and overall winner of SPBA Regional Brands in 2018, and winner of SPBA Promising Brands in 2017. In Regional Brands, the brand must have a presence in at least three foreign markets. In Promising Brands, the brand must be established for three to eight years.

To be in SPBA's Hall of Fame, a brand has to win at least five SPBA accolades or three accolades and one overall winner award in any one of its five award categories: Promising Brands, Established Brands, Heritage Brands, Regional Brands, and Global Brands.

Ms Lee says that NOVU is powering ahead with its plans to expand overseas, notably in China and Vietnam. In China, Novena Global Lifecare struck up a strategic partnership with Xingkeduo this year, which is an express hair-salon business that has over 90 outlets in China. With the partnership, the group aims to expand the NOVU brand to over 100 stores by 2020.

In Malaysia, NOVU opened a physical store in Malaysia's Sunway Pyramid, a shop-in-shop concept late last year. NOVU is also present in Malaysia on digital shopping platforms such as Lazada, Shopee and 11street.

NOVU is also on track to integrate more digitalisation into its brick and mortar clinics by offering state of-the-art-technology incorporating AI for facial recognition, skin analysis and treatments. Its digital team in China will focus on enhancing user experience (UX) and developing an IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem.

What's more, in celebration to their 3rd win in a row, NOVU aim's to show its appreciation to welcome all new and current customers by offering 3 complimentary sessions of their signature treatments to everyone, from 4th – 10th November only at all NOVU clinics islandwide. Terms & Conditions apply. All they have to do is call 6256 1218 or walk-in to any of NOVU's clinics to redeem this deal. Visit https://iamnovu.com/novu-spba-win-2019/ for more details.

About NOVU

Founded on the fact that everyone deserves access to safe medical aesthetics, NOVU was founded in 2010 and introduced affordable laser treatments for the gamut of skincare issues – from pimples, pigmentation, scars, wrinkles, and fine lines to dull, tired and sagging skin.

It is the world's first medical aesthetic chain to disrupt traditional conventions, creating an ecosystem of results-driven, low-fuss clinics. With the help of its trademark FastheticsTM system, NOVU introduces fast, safe and effective doctor-approved treatments tailored to meet the needs of men and women in today's fast-paced lifestyle.

In Singapore, NOVU operates 9 clinics and has numerous points of sale for its clinically-approved skincare products island-wide. NOVU has over 500 points of sales for its clinical NOVU skincare and treatments. With over 8 million protocols done and delivered by qualified and accredited medical professionals, NOVU looks to be the world's leading medical aesthetic platform that delivers amazing skincare experiences, leveraging on technology and design.

NOVU's history

Novena Global Lifecare co-founders Nelson and Terence Loh decided to delve into the medical and aesthetics business based on industry findings that pinpointed the high cost of aesthetic treatments, and that the industry was resistant to change in a rapidly digitalising world.

By integrating state-of-the-art technology from a KOSDAQ-listed Korean manufacturer with a global chain of medical aesthetics clinics, NOVU has been able to develop better and more cost-effective treatments, equipment and products. This integration keeps its prices competitive and is passed on as savings to NOVU's patients. NOVU believes that this helps in growth opportunities as it keeps price points lower than its competitors which offer the same treatments.

Novena Global Lifecare Group is one of Asia's largest integrated medical healthcare groups that focuses on aesthetics and healthcare businesses on a global scale.

SOURCE Novena Global Lifecare