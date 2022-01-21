|
Now Could Be the Perfect Time to Buy These Stocks
Conditions haven't exactly been ideal for homebuilders recently, with supply chain and labor issues leading to large backlogs for many. However, there are some big tailwinds for the industry that could make 2022 and the next few years a great environment. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 7, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall explains to colleague Matt Frankel why he's very interested in homebuilder stocks right now and what his top picks are.Continue reading
