18.07.2022 08:30:03

Now for some good news - the unsung heroes of great customer service

Our consumer columnist normally deals with problems. But she also gets cheering readers’ reports of corporate good deedsAnna Kafkalias was delighted to spot a Le Creuset casserole worth £270 on sale in a charity shop for £20. There was a single snag – it had lost its lid. On impulse, she contacted Le Creuset to ask if lids could be bought separately. “The customer service agent said that they had some ex-display items and would be happy to send me one for free,” she says. “She even asked what colour I wanted. I received it within a week. I wasn’t even asked to pay postage.”Kafkalias was so impressed she wrote to my column, Your Problems, to show a different perspective of customer care. Others have also contacted me to marvel at exceptional service, and I’ve been so cheered to hear of corporate kindness amid the howls of woe from mistreated customers that I have decided to share the good news. Continue reading...
ATX und DAX starten fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zu Wochenbeginn stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen starten freundlich in die neue Woche.

