|
13.04.2022 12:45:00
NOW Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the first quarter ending on March 31, 2022 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.
The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-833-927-1758 within North America or 1-929-526-1599 outside of North America, Access Code: 990303, five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the "NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the "DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”
DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and engineered equipment solutions. With approximately 2,325 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce and data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies. DistributionNOW has a legacy of over 150 years and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005260/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,70
|-1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu. In den USA kommen die Anleger am Donnerstag auf keinen grünen Zweig. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.