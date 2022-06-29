NOW Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the second quarter ending on June 30, 2022 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-833-927-1758 within North America or 1-929-526-1599 outside of North America, Access Code: 990303, five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the "NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the "DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of 160 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 2,300 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction companies as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition and renewables end markets.

