04.05.2023 12:45:00

NOW Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $584 million for the first quarter of 2023
  • Net income attributable to NOW Inc. was $31 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs was $28 million for the first quarter of 2023
  • Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders was $0.28 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs was $0.25 for the first quarter of 2023
  • EBITDA excluding other costs for the first quarter of 2023 was $47 million or 8.0% of revenue
  • Cash and cash equivalents was $168 million and long-term debt was zero at March 31, 2023 with total liquidity of approximately $555 million
  • Repurchased $36 million of common stock in the first quarter of 2023 or approximately 3 million shares

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of NOW Inc., added, "Our year is off to a nice start, including strong top- and bottom-line performance, with revenue growing 7% sequentially, driving 8% first quarter EBITDA as a percent of revenue. We achieved these better than expected results despite headwinds related to inclement weather, lower U.S. rig counts and completions, and weaker oil and gas prices during the quarter. We are excited about our international segment posting strong sequential revenue growth of 28% at operating profit levels not seen since 2014.

In the first quarter, we returned cash to shareholders by repurchasing $36 million in shares and since quarter-end, we completed two additional acquisitions, strengthening our U.S. Process Solutions business.

We are in a great place as a company, with incredible talent singularly focused on our customers. We remain debt-free with ample liquidity and possess an advantageous variety of tools to further advance DNOW’s position in the market.”

Prior to the earnings conference call a presentation titled "NOW Inc. First Quarter 2023 Key Takeaways” will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About NOW Inc.

DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of 160 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 2,450 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction companies as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition and renewables end markets.

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

NOW INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2023

 

2022

 
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

168

 

$

212

 

Receivables, net

 

422

 

 

398

 

Inventories, net

 

406

 

 

381

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

29

 

 

26

 

Total current assets

 

1,025

 

 

1,017

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

121

 

 

119

 

Goodwill

 

119

 

 

116

 

Intangibles, net

 

23

 

 

25

 

Other assets

 

41

 

 

43

 

Total assets

$

1,329

 

$

1,320

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

323

 

$

304

 

Accrued liabilities

 

118

 

 

126

 

Other current liabilities

 

6

 

 

9

 

Total current liabilities

 

447

 

 

439

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

25

 

 

25

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1

 

 

1

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

12

 

 

11

 

Total liabilities

 

485

 

 

476

 

Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 107,394,917 and 110,369,266 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

1

 

 

1

 

Treasury stock - at average cost; 244,604 shares at March 31, 2023

 

(3

)

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,036

 

 

2,066

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,044

)

 

(1,075

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(149

)

 

(150

)

NOW Inc. stockholders' equity

 

841

 

 

842

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

3

 

 

2

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

844

 

 

844

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,329

 

$

1,320

 

NOW INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 
Revenue

$

584

$

473

$

547

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of products

 

447

 

366

 

415

 

Warehousing, selling and administrative

 

102

 

84

 

97

 

Operating profit

 

35

 

23

 

35

 

Other income (expense)

 

-

 

10

 

(1

)

Income before income taxes

 

35

 

33

 

34

 

Income tax provision

 

3

 

3

 

2

 

Net income

 

32

 

30

 

32

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

1

 

-

 

-

 

Net income attributable to NOW Inc.

$

31

$

30

$

32

 

Earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders:
Basic

$

0.28

$

0.27

$

0.28

 

Diluted

$

0.28

$

0.27

$

0.28

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

110

 

111

 

110

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

111

 

111

 

111

 

NOW INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

 

BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Revenue:
United States

$

427

$

334

$

414

Canada

 

83

 

82

 

75

International

 

74

 

57

 

58

Total revenue

$

584

$

473

$

547

NOW INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 
GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. (1)

$

31

 

$

30

 

$

32

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2)

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Income tax provision

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

2

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

Other costs:
Stock-based compensation

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

Other (3)

 

4

 

 

(11

)

 

4

 

EBITDA excluding other costs

$

47

 

$

28

 

$

47

 

EBITDA % excluding other costs (4)

 

8.0

%

 

5.9

%

 

8.6

%

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 
GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. (1)

$

31

 

$

30

 

$

32

 

Other, net of tax (5) (6)

 

(3

)

 

(15

)

 

(3

)

Net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs (6)

$

28

 

$

15

 

$

29

 

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

 
Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31,

2023

2022

2022

 
GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders (1)

$

0.28

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.28

 

Other, net of tax (5) (6)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.13

)

 

(0.03

)

Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs (6)

$

0.25

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.25

 

(1)

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs, (ii) net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the schedules herein.

 

 

(2)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest represents the income retained by the noncontrolling party of a joint venture in our international segment which we consolidate into our financials as we are the primary beneficiary and controlling member.

 

 

(3)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Other of approximately $4 million, included in warehousing, selling and administrative, was related to legal fees for litigation matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business where the Company is seeking damages.

 

 

(4)

EBITDA % excluding other costs is defined as EBITDA excluding other costs divided by Revenue.

 

 

(5)

Other, net of tax includes certain income and expenses and does not include stock-based compensation expense.

 

 

 

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Other, net of tax included a benefit of approximately $7 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, partially offset by approximately $4 million related to legal fees for litigation matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business where the Company is seeking damages. The Company has excluded the impact of these items on its valuation allowance in computing net income excluding other costs.

 

 

(6)

Totals may not foot due to rounding.

 

