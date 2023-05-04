NOW Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $584 million for the first quarter of 2023

Net income attributable to NOW Inc. was $31 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs was $28 million for the first quarter of 2023

Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders was $0.28 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs was $0.25 for the first quarter of 2023

EBITDA excluding other costs for the first quarter of 2023 was $47 million or 8.0% of revenue

Cash and cash equivalents was $168 million and long-term debt was zero at March 31, 2023 with total liquidity of approximately $555 million

Repurchased $36 million of common stock in the first quarter of 2023 or approximately 3 million shares

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of NOW Inc., added, "Our year is off to a nice start, including strong top- and bottom-line performance, with revenue growing 7% sequentially, driving 8% first quarter EBITDA as a percent of revenue. We achieved these better than expected results despite headwinds related to inclement weather, lower U.S. rig counts and completions, and weaker oil and gas prices during the quarter. We are excited about our international segment posting strong sequential revenue growth of 28% at operating profit levels not seen since 2014.

In the first quarter, we returned cash to shareholders by repurchasing $36 million in shares and since quarter-end, we completed two additional acquisitions, strengthening our U.S. Process Solutions business.

We are in a great place as a company, with incredible talent singularly focused on our customers. We remain debt-free with ample liquidity and possess an advantageous variety of tools to further advance DNOW’s position in the market.”

About NOW Inc.

DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of 160 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 2,450 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction companies as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition and renewables end markets.

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

NOW INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168 $ 212 Receivables, net 422 398 Inventories, net 406 381 Prepaid and other current assets 29 26 Total current assets 1,025 1,017 Property, plant and equipment, net 121 119 Goodwill 119 116 Intangibles, net 23 25 Other assets 41 43 Total assets $ 1,329 $ 1,320 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 323 $ 304 Accrued liabilities 118 126 Other current liabilities 6 9 Total current liabilities 447 439 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25 25 Deferred income taxes 1 1 Other long-term liabilities 12 11 Total liabilities 485 476 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 107,394,917 and 110,369,266 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock - at average cost; 244,604 shares at March 31, 2023 (3 ) - Additional paid-in capital 2,036 2,066 Accumulated deficit (1,044 ) (1,075 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (149 ) (150 ) NOW Inc. stockholders' equity 841 842 Noncontrolling interest 3 2 Total stockholders' equity 844 844 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,329 $ 1,320

NOW INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue $ 584 $ 473 $ 547 Operating expenses: Cost of products 447 366 415 Warehousing, selling and administrative 102 84 97 Operating profit 35 23 35 Other income (expense) - 10 (1 ) Income before income taxes 35 33 34 Income tax provision 3 3 2 Net income 32 30 32 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 - - Net income attributable to NOW Inc. $ 31 $ 30 $ 32 Earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 110 111 110 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 111 111 111

NOW INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue: United States $ 427 $ 334 $ 414 Canada 83 82 75 International 74 57 58 Total revenue $ 584 $ 473 $ 547

NOW INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. (1) $ 31 $ 30 $ 32 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) 1 - - Interest expense (income), net (1 ) - - Income tax provision 3 3 2 Depreciation and amortization 6 4 5 Other costs: Stock-based compensation 3 2 4 Other (3) 4 (11 ) 4 EBITDA excluding other costs $ 47 $ 28 $ 47 EBITDA % excluding other costs (4) 8.0 % 5.9 % 8.6 %

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. (1) $ 31 $ 30 $ 32 Other, net of tax (5) (6) (3 ) (15 ) (3 ) Net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs (6) $ 28 $ 15 $ 29

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders (1) $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Other, net of tax (5) (6) (0.03 ) (0.13 ) (0.03 ) Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs (6) $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.25

(1) In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs, (ii) net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the schedules herein. (2) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest represents the income retained by the noncontrolling party of a joint venture in our international segment which we consolidate into our financials as we are the primary beneficiary and controlling member. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Other of approximately $4 million, included in warehousing, selling and administrative, was related to legal fees for litigation matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business where the Company is seeking damages. (4) EBITDA % excluding other costs is defined as EBITDA excluding other costs divided by Revenue. (5) Other, net of tax includes certain income and expenses and does not include stock-based compensation expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Other, net of tax included a benefit of approximately $7 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, partially offset by approximately $4 million related to legal fees for litigation matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business where the Company is seeking damages. The Company has excluded the impact of these items on its valuation allowance in computing net income excluding other costs. (6) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

