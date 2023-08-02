NOW Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $594 million for the second quarter of 2023

Net income attributable to NOW Inc. was $34 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs was $27 million for the second quarter of 2023

Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders was $0.31 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs was $0.25 for the second quarter of 2023

EBITDA excluding other costs for the second quarter of 2023 was $47 million or 7.9% of revenue

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 was $79 million

Cash and cash equivalents was $203 million and long-term debt was zero at June 30, 2023 with total liquidity of approximately $584 million

As announced in May, we completed two acquisitions for $33 million in cash, expanding our manufacturer territorial exclusivities for key products

Repurchased $8 million of common stock in the second quarter of 2023

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of NOW Inc., added, "I am proud of our DNOW team as strong performance continued in the second quarter, generating $47 million in EBITDA and resulting in our most profitable first half of a year since being a public company. In the second quarter we produced strong free cash flow of $79 million, completed two acquisitions and recorded an impressive 22% year-over-year growth in our international segment.

Looking ahead, I am excited about the traction we are making positioning DNOW as a vital energy evolution partner, deploying our full suite of supply chain management services and decarbonization products and technologies, including our EcoVapor offering, to provide our customers the innovative emissions management solutions necessary to achieve their sustainability goals.

We are focused on executing our strategy and creating shareholder value by growing market share, leveraging our debt-free balance sheet with $584 million of total liquidity, pursuing margin accretive acquisitions and continuing our share repurchase program.”

About NOW Inc.

DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of 160 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 2,475 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction companies as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition and renewables end markets.

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

NOW INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203 $ 212 Receivables, net 417 398 Inventories, net 424 381 Prepaid and other current assets 31 26 Total current assets 1,075 1,017 Property, plant and equipment, net 130 119 Goodwill 141 116 Intangibles, net 31 25 Other assets 43 43 Total assets $ 1,420 $ 1,320 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 364 $ 304 Accrued liabilities 129 126 Other current liabilities 8 9 Total current liabilities 501 439 Long-term operating lease liabilities 26 25 Deferred income taxes 1 1 Other long-term liabilities 15 11 Total liabilities 543 476 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 106,716,052 and 110,369,266

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,029 2,066 Accumulated deficit (1,010 ) (1,075 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146 ) (150 ) NOW Inc. stockholders' equity 874 842 Noncontrolling interest 3 2 Total stockholders' equity 877 844 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,420 $ 1,320

NOW INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue $ 594 $ 539 $ 584 $ 1,178 $ 1,012 Operating expenses: Cost of products 460 411 447 907 777 Warehousing, selling and administrative 98 89 102 200 173 Impairment and other charges - 10 - - 10 Operating profit 36 29 35 71 52 Other income (expense) (1 ) (1 ) - (1 ) 9 Income before income taxes 35 28 35 70 61 Income tax provision 1 2 3 4 5 Net income 34 26 32 66 56 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 1 1 - Net income attributable to NOW Inc. $ 34 $ 26 $ 31 $ 65 $ 56 Earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 107 111 110 108 111 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 108 111 111 109 111

NOW INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue: United States $ 456 $ 408 $ 427 $ 883 $ 742 Canada 66 72 83 149 154 International 72 59 74 146 116 Total revenue $ 594 $ 539 $ 584 $ 1,178 $ 1,012

NOW INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. (1) $ 34 $ 26 $ 31 $ 65 $ 56 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) - - 1 1 - Interest expense (income), net - - (1 ) (1 ) - Income tax provision 1 2 3 4 5 Depreciation and amortization 6 5 6 12 9 Other costs: Stock-based compensation 4 2 3 7 4 Other (3) 2 12 4 6 1 EBITDA excluding other costs $ 47 $ 47 $ 47 $ 94 $ 75 EBITDA % excluding other costs (4) 7.9 % 8.7 % 8.0 % 8.0 % 7.4 %

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. (1) $ 34 $ 26 $ 31 $ 65 $ 56 Other, net of tax (5) (6) (7 ) 3 (3 ) (10 ) (12 ) Net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs (6) $ 27 $ 29 $ 28 $ 55 $ 44

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW INC. STOCKHOLDERS EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders (1) $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Other, net of tax (5) (6) (0.06 ) 0.03 (0.03 ) (0.09 ) (0.11 ) Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs (6) $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.39

(1) In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs, (ii) net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the schedules herein. (2) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest represents the income retained by the noncontrolling party of a joint venture in our international segment which we consolidate into our financials as we are the primary beneficiary and controlling member. (3) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Other of approximately $2 million, included in warehousing, selling and administrative, was related to separation and transaction-related charges. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Other of approximately $6 million, included in warehousing, selling and administrative, was related to legal fees for litigation matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business where the Company is seeking damages, and separation and transaction-related charges. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Other primarily included approximately $10 million of impairment and other charges related to the reclassification of accumulated foreign currency translation losses due to the substantial liquidation of certain foreign subsidiaries, as well as, approximately $2 million in separation and transaction-related charges, which were included in operating profit. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Other primarily included approximately $10 million of impairment and other charges discussed above, as well as, approximately $4 million in separation and transaction-related charges, partially offset by a benefit of approximately $13 million related to the decrease of contingent consideration liability, which was included in other income. (4) EBITDA % excluding other costs is defined as EBITDA excluding other costs divided by Revenue. (5) Other, net of tax includes certain income and expenses and does not include stock-based compensation expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Other, net of tax included a benefit of approximately $9 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, partially offset by approximately $2 million related to separation and transaction-related charges. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Other, net of tax included a benefit of approximately $16 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, partially offset by approximately $6 million related to legal fees for litigation matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business where the Company is seeking damages, and separation and transaction-related charges. The Company has excluded the impact of these items on its valuation allowance in computing net income excluding other costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Other, net of tax included approximately $10 million of impairment and other charges related to the reclassification of accumulated foreign currency translation losses due to the substantial liquidation of certain foreign subsidiaries, as well as, approximately $2 million in separation and transaction-related charges, partially offset by a benefit of approximately $9 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Other, net of tax included a benefit of approximately $13 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, as well as, a benefit of approximately $13 million related to the decrease of contingent consideration liability, partially offset by approximately $10 million of impairment and other charges discussed above, as well as, approximately $4 million in separation and transaction-related charges. The Company has excluded the impact of these items on its valuation allowance in computing net income (loss) excluding other costs. (6) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

