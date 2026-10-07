Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.10.2026 20:49:00
Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy Amazon and Alphabet Stock
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have lost some luster on the stock market over the past few months. Amazon is down by more than 10% from the all-time high it hit this summer, while Alphabet's off by 14%. However, if you've got some uninvested capital to put to work, I think now is the perfect time to buy them, as some of the information they will release later this month could dramatically reshape how these stocks are viewed by the market.
The first things you probably think of when you think of Alphabet or Amazon are the Google search engine and the massive e-commerce platform, respectively. While these two businesses made them what they are today, they're not what's going to take them to the next level -- cloud computing will.
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Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 675,00
|0,68%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|313,10
|1,41%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|310,25
|1,37%
|Amazon
|232,15
|1,98%
|Curatis AG
|18,90
|8,31%
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