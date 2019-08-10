Now Is The Time To Check For Water Damage Reports ServPro, The Atascadero Water Damage Company

ATASCADERO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even though there is a break in the rain there's more spring rain just around the corner. "Now is the time to check for water damage," said Atascadero water damage company owner, Joseph Powers of SERVPRO.

Not all water damage is as obvious as flooded crawl spaces or pools of water collecting against building foundations. Storms can cause structural damage that results in everything from small leaks to flooding. While both types of damage need attention, it is often the small, undetected leaks that cause the most damage in the long run.

High winds and heavy storm rain can loosen portions of a roof and building siding allowing water to seep in. Over time, especially during repeated storms, the water soaks into the framing, foundation, adjoining walls, and flooring leading to severe damage and mold. After the storms have passed for the season, the regional temperature changes from triple-digit summer days that drop to mid-50s at night contribute to cracking and weathering wood, especially after a winter of heavy rain.

"When you are repairing storm damage to your home or business, don't forget to check for loose shingles or damaged tiles on the roof," said Powers. "Check for loose siding, look under the building and overhead crawl spaces and check for signs of leaks."

Hazardous conditions can continue long after a storm has passed. Rivers, lakes, and ponds can continue to flood as stormwater flows downstream and mudslides are always a possibility as long as the ground is wet and surface water continues to soak into the ground. Trees can continue to fall or break after storms.

There are four stages to reducing the chances of storm damage:



Prepare for storms by inspecting and repairing before the storm season arrives.

Prepare in advance of an incoming storm by placing sandbags or other barriers to divert water and mud, using tarps and boards over areas that could be damaged or have been damaged but not repaired between storms, and trim tree branches that might fall.

Inspecting for damage after a storm.

Repairing, storm damage as soon as possible.

Additional safety measures include:

Reporting damage to public streets and roads, power lines, sewer, and public water lines, downed and damaged trees, and flooding in public areas to the appropriate agency as soon as it observed.

Stay tuned to the National Weather Service (NWS) for a regional storm, flood, and high surf warnings.

Check with local emergency services, public works, and farm bureaus for storm safety advisories and items like sandbags and potential road cautions or closures.

Prepare an emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, up to five days of food and water for each person and pet, medications, personal hygiene items, blankets, batteries and flashlights, an extra cell phone charger, and important contact information.

Have a home and business emergency evacuation plan that includes family pets and know where the nearest shelters are located.

SERVPRO provides a free Ready Plan mobile app that can help people create an Emergency Ready Profile for home or business. Knowing what to do and what to expect in advance of an emergency and the Ready Plan helps families and employers prepare for emergencies.

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,700 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. SERVPRO's Disaster Recovery Team has responded to large loss and storm events across the country, including the 2018 California wildfires.

Locally, on California's Central Coast, SERVPRO of Atascadero is prepared to assist residents and businesses to prevent and recover from water damage, fire damage, and other structural damage.

SERVPRO of Atascadero

Atascadero CA 93422

(805) 466-6618

This press release is by Paso Robles business marketing company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

SOURCE SERVPRO