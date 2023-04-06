Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 12:50:00

Now May Be an Excellent Time to Buy This Long-Term Winner

The dark clouds of the macro environment continue to cast shadows over investors' optimism. The stock market, and in particular tech stocks, have been under pressure for about 12 months now, and the future for this space remains as uncertain as ever.While the investing landscape may look a little gloomy, patient investors willing to look beyond a few quarters have some intriguing prospects in front of them. One such opportunity is Endava (NYSE: DAVA), an IT consulting company based in the United Kingdom.Since its foundation in 2000, Endava has been helping businesses adopt modern technologies to become more competitive. With its deep expertise in areas of high demand such as software engineering, consumer experience, cloud, and data and analytics, Endava has become a trusted technology services provider. The company established its roots in the U.K. and has steadily expanded its services across Europe, North America, and other parts of the world.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,20 31,25% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
NOW Inc When Issued 9,55 -2,55% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen