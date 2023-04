Now May Be an Excellent Time to Buy This Long-Term Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The dark clouds of the macro environment continue to cast shadows over investors' optimism. The stock market, and in particular tech stocks, have been under pressure for about 12 months now , and the future for this space remains as uncertain as ever.While the investing landscape may look a little gloomy, patient investors willing to look beyond a few quarters have some intriguing prospects in front of them. One such opportunity is Endava (NYSE: DAVA), an IT consulting company based in the United Kingdom.Since its foundation in 2000, Endava has been helping businesses adopt modern technologies to become more competitive. With its deep expertise in areas of high demand such as software engineering, consumer experience, cloud, and data and analytics, Endava has become a trusted technology services provider. The company established its roots in the U.K. and has steadily expanded its services across Europe, North America, and other parts of the world.Continue reading