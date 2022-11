Now Might Be the Best Time Ever to Buy Lemonade Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) reports third-quarter earnings next week, but management has already given shareholders some insight into the quarter's financials. In the second-quarter shareholder letter, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Schreiber said that the company expected losses to peak in the third quarter, and that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are "expected to improve thereafter, through to profitability."That heralds both good and bad news for the third quarter, and it means now might be a great opportunity to buy Lemonade stock before it rockets. When Lemonade first became a publicly traded company, investors noted its unusual B-corporation status. That still features in its model, but as it grows, it's looking more like a standard insurance company, just built for the modern era. Continue reading