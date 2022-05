Now Might Finally Be the Time to Buy Rivian

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many early-stage electric vehicle (EV) companies have garnered investor attention in the last two years. Different niches in the sector will need to be filled, from consumer vehicles to commercial vans and electric heavy trucks. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is looking to gain entry into the pickup truck and SUV markets along with supplying companies looking to expand commercial delivery van fleets. That focus helped Rivian soar in value to more than $100 billion after it went public. But now , with the valuation down to under $26 billion, there are several reasons it might finally be time to start an investment in Rivian. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading