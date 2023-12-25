NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou Welcomes Guests to a Private Island Oasis in One of the China’s Most Engaging Cities

The newest Four Seasons in Greater China is located on a verdant private island on scenic Jinji Lake, just minutes from the city's business districts, leisure pursuits and fascinating history and culture

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons, a global leader in luxury hospitality, in collaboration with the Hong Kong leading developer Sun Hung Kai Properties, announces the grand opening of Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou. This new Hotel is a testament to the strong partnership between the two, set to become a dazzling new landmark in Suzhou and the Yangtze River Delta region, redefining the paradigm of urban luxury resorts.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Deputy Mayor of Suzhou Municipal People's Government Zha Yingdong; Committee Member of CPC Suzhou Industrial Park Working Committee and Vice Chairman of Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee Liu Hua; Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Christopher Kwok; Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Albert Lau; CEO - Hotel division of Sun Hung Kai Properties Tasos Kousloglou; Four Seasons President of Hotel Operations - Asia PacificRami Sayess; and Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong Christian Poda. The event, marked by an exhilarating ribbon-cutting and traditional lion dance performance, celebrated the launch of this new luxury destination.

Jiangsu's First Four Seasons Hotel Makes Its Grand Debut

"With the belief of 'Building Homes with Heart,' SHKP is committed to developing premium landmark projects. The grand opening of Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou marks another milestone in SHKP's substantial efforts to contribute to the integrated development of Yangtze River Delta. As one of the most distinctive luxury hotels in Suzhou and Jiangsu Province at large, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou will generate synergetic effect with our landmark Suzhou ICC in the same region, to reshape the business dynamics and economic vitality of the city, renewing a sense of glamour to this historic and culturally rich destination," says Christopher Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

"We continue our partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to present the new Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou, which is another legendary hotel masterpiece after the acclaimed Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, to further expand the premium hotel portfolio of SHKP," says Mr. Tasos Kousloglou, CEO - Hotel division of Sun Hung Kai Properties. "The brand-new Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou blends natural scenery, local heritage and modern life to a true urban resort, which will give a range of new and unique experiences to discerning travellers."

"Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is the newest and truly a gleaming jewel in our global portfolio, marking the latest milestone of exciting and targeted growth for Four Seasons in China," says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "This project represents our second collaboration with our visionary partners at Sung Hung Kai Properties. Together, we've opened the doors to myriad opportunities to discover beautiful Suzhou with Four Seasons, with every thoughtful detail setting the stage for the genuine, caring service for which Four Seasons is renowned."

A Secluded Island Oasis Defines Tranquil Elegance

Situated on a private 9-hectare (22 acre) island in Jinji Lake, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou is easily accessible to key commercial areas and cultural landmarks via a dedicated bridge, just steps away from the vibrant heart of Suzhou city. Skillfully integrating local history and culture, the Hotel's elegantly chic Suzhou-style garden landscape is spread across public and villa areas, with winding lakefront and garden paths revealing stunning views of Jinji Lake, creating a rare urban sanctuary of tranquillity.

The Hotel boasts 119 guest rooms and suites, along with 11 independent villas featuring private courtyards, offering a blend of comfort and privacy. Comprehensive recreational and fitness facilities, a serene and elegant spa, and tailored wellness programs cater to guests' physical and mental well-being. The multifunctional Kids For All Seasons, equipped with professional care services, and a Teen Centre, along with an outdoor infinity pool and kids' pool, create a dreamy paradise for family travellers and children of all ages. Puppy-friendly amenities and services also ensure a joyful and carefree stay for guests travelling with their beloved dogs.

More than 1,000 square metres (12,000 square feet) of versatile banquet space offer flexible possibilities for business meetings and wedding events. Located in the heart of Suzhou, the Hotel features a luxurious Four Seasons Ballroom, a multifunctional Grand Salon, and several Meeting Salons, all equipped with custom-designed advanced technologies. The separate banquet hall entrance and dedicated lobby provide guests with superior access convenience and a sense of arrival. Additionally, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou boasts enchanting outdoor garden spaces such as the Secret Garden and Rose Garden. From the expansive Four Seasons Ballroom to the tranquil lakeside gardens, each venue is imbued with picturesque romance, making them the premier choices for gala dinners or garden weddings in the city.

Culinary Delights Balance Flavors and Creativity

Exquisite culinary offerings at Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou cater to the diverse tastes of its guests. Jin Jing Ge, the Hotel's signature Chinese restaurant, welcomes guests with its elegant courtyard-style reception area, leading into a magnificent spacious main dining room and seven private dining rooms. Helmed by Chef Wang Yong from Jin Sha (a Michelin-starred restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake) as a consultant and Zhang Xiaocheng as the Executive Chinese Chef, they reinterpret the essence of Jiangnan cuisine with their profound expertise, presenting fresh and creative dishes. The all-day dining restaurant, Yun He, introduces a unique pan-Chinese dining experience, inviting guests to savour the fusion of fresh ingredients and masterful cooking.

The Lounge and Bar offers a rich and modern dining experience all day long. Guests can enjoy the classic Four Seasons afternoon tea in the afternoon, and as dusk falls, they can indulge in ingeniously crafted cocktails while capturing the changing light of day and night. Additionally, the seasonally opened poolside grill and bar offers authentic Italian cuisine, creating a splendid urban holiday experience in the company of serene lake views and the tranquil infinity pool.

Reason to Plan a Trip to Suzhou Now

Arthur Ho, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou, says: "The grand opening of the Hotel anticipates the upcoming Spring Festival, and we eagerly await welcoming the Year of the Dragon with our guests. We are wholeheartedly preparing celebratory activities for our Four Seasons guests, looking forward to welcoming everyone at Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and presenting unforgettable and surprising moments."

In this vibrant and culturally rich city of China, the launch of Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou injects fresh vitality into the city, showcasing the sincere service that Four Seasons is renowned for. This voyage will bring a rich and diverse living experience to guests, creating an endless stream of precious memories for visitors and their loved ones at this resort destination.

