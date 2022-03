Now Playing on Netflix: Your Teenager

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Movies and video games have been intrinsically linked for years -- by both the arcade machines still found in lobbies of your local multiplex and the hundreds of games based on big-screen adventures (who can forget GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64?).On Wednesday, Netflix announced plans to cash in on that connection -- and add to it -- by buying its second video game studio in six months. The streaming giant will spend more than $70 million on Finland-based studio Next Games, creator of games based on Netflix's Stranger Things franchise.Continue reading