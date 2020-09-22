Now Selling: New Home Community in Marion, Indiana

MARION, Ind., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, recently celebrated the Grand Opening of Villas of Fox Run, a new home community in Marion offered through the company's Century Complete brand. Villas of Fox Run features single- and two-story floor plans, in a convenient location with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and downtown Marion. Closing costs assistance is available to homebuyers for a limited time.

Learn more at CenturyCompleteHomes.com.

"Villas of Fox Run offers homebuyers a prime location in charming Marion," said James Cox, Regional Sales Manager for Century Complete's Midwest division. "With only a few homesites available, now's the time for buyers to come in and find a home that fits their needs."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

New homes from the mid $100s

Single-family floor plans

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages

Exceptional included features, such as granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances

Community location:

W. Timberview Drive and W. Saxon Drive

Marion, Indiana 46952

Sales Studio:

6330 E. 75th Street, Suite 178

Indianapolis, Indiana 46250

For more information, call 317.207.7195.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-home-community-in-marion-indiana-301136008.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.