Now Selling: New Home Community in Rialto, CA

RIALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Foothill Grove, its new community in Rialto. In addition, five model homes are now available for tour at the community, giving homebuyers the opportunity to explore a variety of fully furnished townhomes and single-family floor plans. Foothill Grove's prime location in charming Rialto, near an abundance of shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, have already made it a popular draw, with the community's first phase already sold out from pre-Grand Opening purchases.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/FoothillGrove.

"We're very excited about this new community, offering buyers a versatile selection of beautiful home designs in a sought-after location," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Division President. "We encourage interested homebuyers to schedule an appointment today to view our model homes and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT FOOTHILL GROVE

Townhomes from the mid $300s

Single-family homes from the mid $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Community amenities include a gated entrance, pool, spa and playground

Quartz kitchen countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart home package and more included

Convenient location near dining, shopping and commuter routes, including Historic Route 66, I-10 and the 210 Freeway

For more information, call 909-667-7650.

Community location: 990 W. Clover Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-home-community-in-rialto-ca-301211880.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.