Now selling: new home masterplan in Erie

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced today that Morgan Hill—its newest community in Erie, Colorado—is now open for sales. Starting from the high $300s, Morgan Hill provides a sought-after location and a modern collection of single-family floor plans.

Explore the community at CenturyCommunities.com/MorganHill .

"We're excited to open a new community in the Town of Erie, which offers homebuyers a great location with its beautiful mountain backdrop," said Brian Mulqueen, Century Communities' Colorado division president. "Morgan Hill features a wide range of well-crafted homes, providing affordable luxury to buyers from all walks of life. There's no better time to find your dream home."

FUTURE MASTER-PLANNED AMENITIES

Master-planned amenities at Morgan Hill will include:

Amenity center and clubhouse

Pool

Parks

Trails

INSPIRED FLOOR PLANS

Morgan Hill provides homebuyers with 11 modern floor plans to choose from. Highlights include:

Ranch and two-story layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms, with up to 3,221 square feet

Optional 4-bay garages, versatile lofts, private owner's entries and more on select plans

PRIME LOCATION

Near Erie's historic downtown, Morgan Hill provides close proximity to charming shops and restaurants. Homebuyers will also benefit from easy access to Boulder, Longmont, downtown Denver, Denver International Airport and other area hubs. With no shortage of recreation options, Erie residents enjoy several local parks and open space areas, the Erie Community Center, the Boulder Valley Velodrome, golf and more. Plus, the mountains are just a short drive away.

LEARN MORE

For more details about the modern amenities and options available at Morgan Hill, interested homebuyers are encouraged to speak with a New Home Specialist by calling 303.268.8364 or visit the Colliers Hill sales office at 464 Orion Circle Erie, CO, 80516.

Morgan Hill is located off CO Road 3 between County Road 10 ½ and Highway 52.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

