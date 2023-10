Now That Amazon Just Raised Prices, Streaming's Set to Get Even More Expensive

Consumers are already increasingly frustrated with the rising price of streaming services, but more price increases may be yet to come.Earlier this week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) raised the price of its Prime Instant Video service. Technically, it's keeping the price the same and adding ad breaks, but users can pay more to keep the ad-free experience. There's a reason Amazon snuck in a price increase for its streaming service, and other media companies, including Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), are likely to follow suit.The Writers Guild of America just came to an agreement with studios to address concerns around compensation from streaming and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their jobs. It appears to have been a big victory for the writers. But that means an increase in costs for studios and streaming services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel