Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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20.07.2026 20:10:00
Now That Eli Lilly Trades Above $1,000, Is a Stock Split Finally on the Table?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock has soared in recent years. Part of the reason may be due to the company's broad portfolio of drugs across treatment areas, from neuroscience to cancer and dermatology. But the biggest driver of growth in earnings and stock performance has been the company's position in the weight loss drug market.Lilly's weight loss portfolio has brought in blockbuster revenue, and thanks to the company's innovations and market demand, this is likely to continue. Analysts predict the weight loss drug market will reach nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade. All of this has helped Lilly stock reach beyond $1,000. At this level, is a stock split finally on the table? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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