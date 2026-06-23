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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 20:15:00
Now That the IPO Has Passed, Here Are 5 Important Milestones SpaceX Investors Should Pay Attention to
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) blockbuster IPO gave investors a way into one of the world's most ambitious technology companies. But now the bigger question for investors is whether the company can actually execute on its plans to support its high valuation.SpaceX stock is being assessed beyond rocket launches. Here are the five major milestones investors must watch to better understand the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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