19.04.2022 15:00:00

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 82' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A DECADE! 2000s' BOTH ALBUMS OUT MAY 6

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, will be dropping 2 brand new themed releases, NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82, and NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s, will both be released May 6 on CD and digitally.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 82

Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW82

NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/Decade2000s

NOW 82 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including GAYLE's "abc (nicer)," Lil Nas X's "THAT'S WHAT I WANT," Taylor Swift's "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," tracks from Post Malone, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits. NOW 82 features 6 hot tracks from David Kushner, Jesse Murph, Justus Bennetts, Alaina Castillo, Blessing, and Eddie Benjamin.

NOW! That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s celebrates the biggest artists and hits of the 2000s! The album includes music from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, and more and is the ultimate throwback collection.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOWThatsMusic.com
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82

  • abc (nicer) - GAYLE
  • THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X
  • One Right Now (feat. The Weeknd) - Post Malone
  • Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Have Mercy - Chlöe
  • I Hate U - SZA
  • Closer (feat H.E.R.) - Saweetie
  • Big Energy - Latto
  • When I'm Gone - Alesso & Katy Perry
  • Sacrifice - The Weeknd
  • Shivers - Ed Sheeran
  • she's all i wanna be - Tate McRae
  • Light Switch - Charlie Puth
  • Enemy - Imagine Dragons, JID & League of Legends
  • You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
  • Miserable Man - David Kushner
  • Always Been You - Jesse Murph
  • Don't Trip (feat. GAYLE) - Justus Bennetts
  • sad girls always finish first - Alaina Castillo
  • Freak - Blessing
  • Weatherman - Eddie Benjamin

  • Oops!... I Did It Again - Britney Spears
  • I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry
  • Just Dance (feat. Colby O'Donnis) - Lady Gaga
  • Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
  • I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
  • SexyBack - Justin Timberlake
  • Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida
  • Survivor - Destiny's Child
  • Family Affair - Mary J. Blige
  • Thong Song - Sisqo
  • It Wasn't Me (feat. Ricardo Ducent) - Shaggy
  • Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland) - Nelly
  • U Got It Bad - Usher
  • This Love - Maroon 5
  • Party In The USA - Miley Cyrus
  • Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson
  • Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
  • The Reason - Hoobastank
  • Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
  • How To Save A Life - The Fray

    

    

    

    
    

    

    
    
    


     

